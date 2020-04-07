Bunbury Music Festival, scheduled for June 5-7 on the Cincinnati riverfront, has been canceled















NKyTribune staff

The Bunbury Music Festival, scheduled for the weekend of June 5-7 on the Cincinnati riverfront, has been canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Promowest Productions, promoter of Bunbury weekend, indicated the date would fall beyond the time period set for the large crowd mandate from the State of Ohio and plans and scheduling for the 2020 festival were ongoing.

Promowest has continued to monitor the situation and determined it would not be “safe or sensible” to host the annual event.

It has instead decided to shift its focus to planning for the 2021 event.

Promowest has issued the following release regarding the cancellation:

It is with great sadness that we must announce the cancellation of Bunbury Music Festival 2020 due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Because of the current government mandates and the ever changing situation in Ohio, we feel that it would not be safe or sensible to host our annual event. The health and safety of our guests, staff, artists, vendors, and partners is our main concern and not something that we take lightly.

Cancelling is the last thing that we, at PromoWest Productions, ever want to have to do and over the past month we have been closely monitoring the situation and hoping beyond hope that we would be able to proceed.

Because of how circumstances have unfolded, our best option is to move forward and begin to plan ahead for 2021.

For now, let’s continue to practice our social distancing, keep taking care of each other and keep listening to the music that holds us all together. Be safe and healthy and we will see you in 2021.

Refunds will be issued automatically within the next 30-45 days.

We are still working through refund options for ticket holders that purchased tickets at the Bunbury lineup announce party.

Additional details to follow.

Contact the Northern Kentucky Tribune at news@nkytrib.com