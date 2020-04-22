Boone County school’s in-person kindergarten registration canceled, but there are options here















Boone County schools in-person Kindergarten registration had to be canceled but there are several options for enrolling a child whose 5th birthday is on or before August 1 for the fall.

Start online at the BCS website (under Quick Links or For Parents, click on Kindergarten Registration) or on a school’s specific website where there are all the forms needed to begin registration and enrollment.



• Download, complete, scan all documents and email them to your child’s school; or

• Bring the filled out-packet to the school where a staff member will meet you at the door, copy documents that need to be returned to you; or

• Mail the filled-out packet to your child’s school and (once school reopens to the public) the school will call you as a reminder to let you know what documents to bring in for copying. (ie; birth certificate, etc.)

• If you need a Registration packet and can’t print it, they are also available at your school. Call ahead to let them know when you will be arriving to pick one up or drop off completed forms.



To find support videos to ensure your child is ready for kindergarten click on (Kindergarten Readiness) on the Boone County Schools website.



Also, at this website http://mypre-k.com/resources/kindergarten-readiness you will find resources and programs, to help you. Please understand that in the current climate there will be no upcoming events.



No students will be added to class rosters without enrollment forms, birth certificate, immunization certificate, and proof of residence.

