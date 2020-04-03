Blue North hosts virtual screening of ‘SHE STARTED IT,’ documentary tells story of female entrepreneurs  















Blue North, the community for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Northern Kentucky, is hosting a virtual screening of “SHE STARTED IT” Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m.

The screening is in partnership with the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, LEAP, West Kentucky RISE and Awesome Inc. The online event is free and open to students, parents, teachers and entrepreneurs. Registration is available online.

“SHE STARTED IT” is an award-winning feature documentary following five young women over two years as they pitch VCs, build teams, bring products to market, fail and start again.

The film takes viewers on a global roller coaster ride from San Francisco to Mississippi, France and Vietnam. Along the way, it weaves in big-picture perspectives from women such as investor Joanne Wilson; White House CTO Megan Smith; GoldieBlox CEO Debbie Sterling; and Ruchi Sanghvi, the first female engineer at Facebook.

The film has been screened at more than 400 events in more than 35 countries, in places such as South by Southwest, Harvard, Columbia, Yale, Stanford, The World Bank, Disney, Google, Apple, Microsoft, as well as numerous film festivals, conferences and high schools.

The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with Sheena Allen, founder and CEO of CapWay, who is featured in the film.

The screening also highlights a social media campaign, entitled She Started It KY, highlighting women entrepreneurs across Kentucky. This is the second iteration of #SheStartedItKY since Brit Fitzpatrick first hosted the campaign in 2017.

“We are so pleased to offer a virtual screening of this empowering film,” said Fitzpatrick, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “We are adapting our program offerings to the health and safety orders put in place by local, state and federal health officials. While we cannot screen SHE STARTED IT in person, we wanted to provide a unique educational experience for students, parents, educators and entrepreneurs who are staying healthy at home, while pursuing a dialogue on supporting the growth of women entrepreneurs.”

Blue North strives to lead Northern Kentucky’s Entrepreneur Ecosystem – connecting people to opportunities. A $5 million public-private partnership, Blue North helps drives the growth of Northern Kentucky’s innovation economy by fostering new ventures, expanding opportunities for established businesses, and adding new jobs to the region’s economy.

Blue North supports an 8-county region: Kenton, Campbell, Boone, Grant, Gallatin, Owen, Carroll and Pendleton.

