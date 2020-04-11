BLINK producers bring Beam of Hope to Cinci Skyline; light installation to inspire, unite community















The partners who successfully executed BLINK, Cincinnati’s record-breaking light and art event, illuminated the Beam of Hope light installation at The Banks Friday night to serve as a beacon of solidarity as the Cincinnati region manages through the COVID-19 pandemic.



“What we have learned about our great Future City is that we look out for each other through the good and the bad,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber CEO Jill P. Meyer. “We believe that brighter days are ahead and that Cincinnati and the world will be forever changed for the good.”

The installation was created by Brave Berlin and Vincent Lighting Solutions, sponsored by the Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile, Jr. Foundation, and made possible by the producers of Blink.



“We respect work ethic and the brave sacrifices that are being made for us to feel safe, secure and healthy,” said Tim Maloney, President & CEO, the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation. “We’re proud to put Cincinnati’s creative spirit on display to show our respect and gratitude for everyone giving of themselves to tackle this global crisis.”



The Beam of Hope will shine for all the world to see and will continue to be lit from dusk until dawn and the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Beam of Hope is designed as a visual symbol of solidarity and not an attraction that people should be compelled to visit.



“We have learned that light and art bring us together in moments of joy and sorrow,” said Steve McGowan, partner at Brave Berlin. “Let this small gesture remind us all that we are in this together and that we will come out of it a brighter more unified people.”