Bishop Foys says Holy Week and Easter at Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption to be streamed live















Bishop Roger Foys will celebrate Palm Sunday Mass, the Chrism Mass, the sacred Triddum and Easter Sunday Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington.

All of the Masses and Services will be live streamed on the Cathedral’s Vimeo channel; a link is available on the diocesan website.

The faithful are encouraged to participate spiritually during the live stream. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public celebrations of any Holy Week or Easter Services in the Diocese of Covington.

“This Holy Week and Easter will be unlike any most of us have celebrated in the past. Yet, we do what needs to be done to keep everyone safe and at the same time to provide some way for all our faithful to participate,” said Bishop Foys. “We are hopeful and our faith makes us strong. The Lord is in our midst and He will not abandon us. We must keep this truth before our eyes and it will carry us through the dark into the Easter light.”

It is important to note that, due to instructions from the Holy See, the Triddum services WILL NOT be recorded and available for future viewing; the live-stream is the only opportunity to view these sacred services.

Triddum services are: — Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper; Good Friday, Passion of the Lord and veneration of the Cross; and Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil.

Palm Sunday, the Chrism Mass and Easter Sunday Mass will be recorded and viewable on demand. The schedule is as follows:

Palm Sunday Mass

Live streamed and recorded Saturday, April 4, 4:30 p.m.

Broadcast Sunday, 5–6 p.m., on: ME TV WLWT, channel 5.2; Spectrum channel 188 in Kentucky; and Cincinnati Bell channel 23 or 291.

Chrism Mass

Live streamed and recorded Thursday, April 9, 10 a.m.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Live streamed Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m.

Good Friday — Passion of the Lord and veneration of the Cross

Live streamed Friday, April 10, 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil

Live streamed Saturday, April 11, 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass

Live streamed and recorded Sunday, April 12, 10 a.m.

Broadcast Sunday, 12–1:30 p.m., on ME TV WLWT, channel 5.2; Spectrum channel 188 in Kentucky; and Cincinnati Bell channel 23 or 291.

Diocese of Covington