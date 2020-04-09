Big construction season for KYTC District 6 focus is keeping work zones safe for everyone















The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the economy but is not preventing the work of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to improve and maintain highways of the Commonwealth, especially here at District 6.

Construction season is well underway the message of keeping work zones safe for all is as timely as ever.

With less traffic on our roadways, construction crews are taking advantage of the safer work zones. We need all motorists to pay attention to the orange barrels and those working behind them.

Work zones can range from large construction projects along interstates and major highways to smaller crews pothole patching, ditching or mowing.

Big or small, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is committed to safety and wants everyone on Kentucky roadways, behind the wheel or a barrel, to return home safely. We all have a vested interest in safe work zones and by working together, we can prevent work zone crashes, injuries, and fatalities in Kentucky. Be work-zone alert by driving without distractions and slowing down.

Kentucky recorded 1,251 crashes in highway construction and maintenance work zones in 2019. Eight people died and 323 were injured.

In 2018, the latest year for which national statistics are available, there were 754 work zone fatalities in the United States.

KYTC offers the following tips for motorists approaching a work zone:

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on your smartphone.

10. Follow us on the social media links for Facebook KYTC District 6 or Twitter KYTC District 6

11. Knowing locations of construction zones prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

Some of the major work zones in District 6 to be aware of:

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY – CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO

• I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73 – 71 mile-marker – ODOT is overseeing a $31 million pavement resurfacing and bridgework project on I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl. The project has a November 2020 completion. Click here for more information about this project.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES

• I-275 Westbound (82.4 – 83.7/0 – 1.5 mile-marker)– An interstate pavement rehabilitation project between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) to KY 717 (Turfway Road) just east of Mineola Pike. The eastbound side was completed in 2019. The $31 million project has a November 2020 completion.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-75 Southbound (183 – 178 mile-marker)– An interstate rehabilitation project on I-75 in Boone County between the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08) to Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of an auxiliary lane on I-75 in both directions from US 42 KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road). The northbound side was completed in 2019. Southbound construction will be complete in November 2020.

• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A widening and realignment project has started on the final phase of KY 237, tying in the remaining 3.1 miles from Valley View Drive to Rogers Lane. The project includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. The project will also include a multi-use path on both sides of the road. The $21.6 million project has a Spring 2021 anticipated completion.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 widening and realignment project from from Old Union Road to I-75. The $26.1 million construction project includes 5 lanes, curb and gutter which includes a new storm sewer system, and multi-use paths; the project scope is 3 miles. The project is working toward a summer 2020 completion. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) at I-71/I-75 interchange – The interchange will be converted to a Double Crossover Diamond (DCD). The $20 million project has an anticipated completion of December 2022.

• New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – Construction of a new interchange at I-275 and Graves Road began in February 2020. The $56 million project will also include a new double crossover diamond interchange, extend the third westbound land on I-275 past Graves Road, build an additional travel lane on eastbound I-275 between Graves Road and KY 237, widen and realign Graves Road, improve the intersection at Graves Road and KY 20, safety enhancements at the KY 237/Hebron interchange.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) at I-71/I-75 interchange – The interchange will be converted to a Double Crossover Diamond (DCD). This project will also construct a Single Point Urban Interchange (SPUI) at U.S. 25 and the railroad crossing. The $60 million project has an anticipated completion of December 2022.

For more information on these projects, visit DrivingNKYProgress

Remember construction and maintenance activities are scheduled on a tentative basis and are subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet appreciates your patience during the construction process and being safe behind the wheel.

KYTC District 6