AT&T retail stores — deemed ‘Essential Retailer’ — are open and are hiring sales personnel















AT&T retail stores in the Northern Kentucky area are remaining open for business, due to being deemed an Essential Retailer by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

One of the largest national franchisees of AT&T in the U.S., Live Mobile is currently operating under heightened safety protocols, such as offering curbside service, keeping a 1:1 ratio of employees to customers inside the store, staying 6 feet apart from others per recommendations by the CDC and World Health Organization guidelines, correctly and thoroughly washing hands several times daily, and sterilizing all devise and surfaces that are touched by anyone during the course of a business day.

One of the efforts that AT&T has launched in order to better serve its communities during the COVID-19 pandemic is offering three free months of no-bill wireless service to its local doctors, nurses, and other front-line health care providers. This announcement was recently featured on John Krasinski’s viral YouTube series, “Some Good News.”

AT&T is proud to serve the local community not just as one of the primary wireless service and entertainment providers in the nation, but also with many great opportunities for starting a great career in sales and sales management.

Live Mobile specifically is looking to actively hire in all stores, and are looking for motivated, personable retail sales team members who have the drive to succeed and are looking for a great work environment with benefits and the opportunity for advancement.

Those looking to become a part of the AT&T Live Mobile sales team should email resume to jack.greene@liveatt.com.