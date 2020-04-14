Air Cargo World crowns top cargo airlines, airports with 2020 Excellence Awards, CVG ranks first 















Air Cargo World has chosen Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as the world’s top cargo airport.

The annual awards are based on the Air Cargo Excellence Survey, which surveys more than 1,700 market participants to determine the top cargo carriers and airports in the world. The awards, established in 2005 by Air Cargo World, are presented annually to the airlines and airports achieving the highest scores in the survey based on several performance factors.

Air Cargo World, published in the United States, is the leading air logistics magazine for shippers and others involved with the worldwide transport and delivery of perishables and manufactured goods.

Its readership consists of logistics professionals, airline and airport executives, freight forwarders, importers, exporters, and others who manage or purchase transportation products and services within the airfreight supply chain.

Among the other 2020 winners receiving certificates of merit were Cathay Pacific Airways, Dallas Fort Worth, Dubai International, Southwest Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and more (see the full list of winners below).

“We are pleased to congratulate Korean Air, CVG and all the 2020 award winners,” said JJ Hornblass, Publisher of Air Cargo World. “We present these awards to foster excellence in the industry, and we applaud Korean Air and CVG for setting a high bar for air cargo.”

Among air carriers, Diamond, Platinum and Gold status are awarded to the top performers — based on a composite score of Customer Service, Performance and Value — in each of two tonnage categories.

Among airports, Diamond, Platinum and Gold status was awarded to the top three performers — based on a composite score of Performance, Value and Facilities — in each of three tonnage categories.

Airport winners included:

1 million or more tonnes category:

• Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, CVG, Diamond Award

• Memphis, MEM, Platinum Award

• Dubai International, DXB, Gold Award

Air Carrier winners included:

1 million or more tonnes category:

• Korean Air, Diamond Award

• Cathay Pacific Airways, Platinum Award

• Singapore Airlines, Gold Award

“As air cargo’s largest-circulation magazine, Air Cargo World is uniquely able to successfully survey the industry to determines it top participants,” Hornblass said. “Today’s coronavirus crisis shows the unique value and importance of global air cargo. The ACE Awards underscore the best of this crucial industry – it is their excellence that makes air cargo soar.”

See a full list of winners here.

