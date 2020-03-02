Women’s Initiative seeking speakers for 2020 Regional Summit on Oct. 20 — here’s how to apply















The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative is seeking speakers for its 2020 Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC. This year’s summit will be held Tuesday, October 20, at the Cintas Center on Xavier University’s campus.

Each year the Women’s Initiative Annual Regional Summit gathers more than 400 professional women from all stages of the workforce including young professionals, mid-career and senior-level professionals, entrepreneurs and those with encore careers for a day of professional development programming.

The NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative is currently seeking dynamic, insightful, and engaging speakers to lead the breakout sessions throughout the day.



Presenters must be available from 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. to lead a session for approximately 45-60 minutes. Each session will be offered twice throughout the day.

Suggested presentation topics include but are not limited to:

• How to utilize technology without becoming attached to it

• Diversity in action: let’s stop talking and start doing

• How to be a visionary and not a reactionary

• Agility in the time of change

• Creating an intentional legacy

• Building culture and community through Human Resources

• Preparing yourself for your next career move.

Those with expertise in the above topics, or other relevant topics for professional women, are invited to apply as a presenter online. One presenter will be selected as the morning’s featured speaker to present in front of all Regional Summit attendees.

Applications are due Friday, April 3, by 6 p.m. Presenters will be notified by June.

For questions or more information contact Gina Bath, Vice President of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative, at gbath@NKYChamber.com or (859) 578-6384.

The NKY Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization which promotes and supports its members at every opportunity. The NKY Chamber recognizes that it is important for this event to have regional representation; therefore, all interested parties are invited to apply regardless of membership status. However, if selected you will be required to become a member at that time. Current NKY Chamber members may be given more consideration in the final selection.

For more information about membership, contact Lynn Abeln, VP of Membership at labeln@NKYChamber.com.