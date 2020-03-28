Weekend effort to help bring cheer, positivity to the region can be ‘chalked up’ to Renaissance Covington















It’s been a crazy few weeks.

Most of our community members are cooped in their homes, the kids are crazy, and working remotely is challenging.

Renaissance Covington (RCOV) wants to help bring cheer & positivity to Covington neighborhoods with “Chalk Up the Cov,” on Sunday, March 29, at 6 p.m.

The goal is simple, spread positivity and fun, using sidewalk chalk and artistic messages.

“At a time when stress is high and uncertainty looms for many, we want to help brighten up the community,” said RCOV Executive Director, Nick Wade.

RCOV is encouraging residents to get outside, spend time with your neighbors, at an appropriate social distance, and bring cheer to Covington neighborhoods.

“We are also looking for business owners & volunteers to chalk the entertainment areas of Covington- Roebling Point, Central Business District, and MainStrasse,” said Wade.

COVID-19 has had a global impact and small businesses are hurting. It is important for the public to follow proper safety protocols, but organizations like RCOV are working to keep the small businesses top of mind for the public.

“We hope that people will get out and explore the chalk art in their neighborhoods and the commercial areas of Covington,” said Wade. “You never know when someone might purchase a gift card or order online after walking past a small business.”

RCOV is asking for people to post photos on social media using #ChalkUpTheCov to further share the great chalk art and positive messages.

“Wouldn’t it be great if art teachers gave their students credit for participating,” said Wade. For more information click here.

Renaissance Covington is a small nonprofit focused on revitalizing Covington’s historic downtown through creative placemaking, community programming, and business support. Renaissance Covington manages the Covington Farmers Market.

Renaissance Covington