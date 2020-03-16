United Way to advance one month’s allocation to partner agencies in response to coronavirus crisis















United Way of Greater Cincinnati has notified its 140 partner agencies that it will advance one month’s allocation and be flexible with 2020 accountability requirements so agencies are able to respond to immediate needs related to the coronavirus.

New President/CEO Moira Weir announced the response to the “extraordinary situation” involved the coronavirus-19.

“These agencies are the boots on the ground who are making a daily difference in the lives of people throughout this community,” Weir said. “We are determined to support them in all ways possible so they can focus on this important work.”

In addition, the agency is expanding a communication repository through its Mobilize platform to allow for direct communication of partner needs and opportunities. Mobilize is an online and mobile app social-media platform (a bit like a closed-group Facebook) to connect colleagues across agencies and share information on special responses, agency needs, and resources.

United plans to bring not only its partner agencies together but rally other community resources.

United Way is also donating $500,000 to an emergency community fund to help the Greater Cincinnati area cope with COVID-19 fallout. The type of needs that arise call for food, child care, housing assistance and much more, Weir said.

“We are monitoring needs as they arise and working with our partner agencies and other key community institutions respond,” said Weir. “We expect to infuse additional resources and expand its role as needed. This will be a long-term effort.”

If you would like to contribute to United Way’s relief efforts, click here.

