Two new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky; NKY Health advises, ‘stay healthy at home’















Two (2) additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky today, for a total of 12 cases, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

There are nine in Kenton County, two in Boone County and one in Campbell County. For more information on COVID-19 activity in Northern Kentucky, click here.

Cases will continue to be identified in Northern Kentucky through testing, but there are even more people in the community who are ill at home.

Some with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, coughing and difficulty breathing) are being evaluated by their health care provider through telehealth visits.

Even without testing, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19, and will give the same instructions for care:

*Those with milder symptoms must stay home, avoid others, take fever reducing medications, and practice infection control at home.

*If symptoms become more serious, they should seek emergency care.

At this time, availability of tests is limited, and health care providers and systems are carefully determining who needs to be tested. For those with no or mild symptoms, testing is not recommended.

Without approved medications or a vaccine, social distancing is one of the most important tools we have to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, NKY Health’s District Director of Health, “For the coming weeks, the safest place for everyone is going to be staying healthy at home.”

With the closure of schools, places of worship and many businesses, as well as the cancellation of events, it may feel as though you cannot leave the couch.

There are many things that can be done to stay healthy and promote social distancing:

•Talk a walk, run or hike.

•Get take out from a local restaurant.

•Catch up on household projects you have been neglecting.

•Complete your 2020 Census Application.

•Stay in touch with family and friends via phone or video.

If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home at https://bit.ly/3dBMfCO.

NKY Health has been actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for months. It continues to provide guidance and collaborate with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and others, as well as respond to a high volume of questions from the public.

It is also coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to health care providers and first responders. Additionally, staff track testing conducted throughout Northern Kentucky, and provide instructions to contacts who have had exposures to cases.

NKY Health continues to work with other response agencies and Northern Kentucky residents to take the actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

For more information, visit our COVID-19 page on www.nkyhealth.org or www.kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

The Governor’s press releases are available here.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department provides public health services to more than 400,000 residents of Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton Counties, with a goal of preventing disease, promoting wellness and protecting against health threats.

NKY Health