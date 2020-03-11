Two More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Harrison County, bringing total to five in county, eight in KY















Governor Andy Beshear confirmed two more cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), both in Harrison County, Tuesday night, bringing the total in Kentucky to eight. All eight are in isolation.

“As we continue to prepare and respond, everybody should remain calm and know we are ready for this,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our local health departments are ready for this. The state is ready for this. We will get through this and we will get through this together. When we take a step that creates difficulty and disrupts our lives, understand that it is to protect our fellow citizens.”

In Kentucky, the state has received results for 54 cases with 46 of those being negative. Eighteen of the 20 results received Tuesday were negative.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, five people have tested positive from Harrison County, two from Fayette and one from Jefferson. There are connections between the five Harrison County cases.

Gov. Beshear and Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, briefed Kentuckians at the Capitol on Tuesday night after receiving the latest test results. The Governor will brief Kentuckians at 9 a.m. Wednesday about the latest developments and the response of state and local government.

Of the eight cases:

Harrison County: three females, 27, 54 and 67; two males, 60 and 68

Fayette County: both males, ages 46 and 49

Jefferson County: 69-year-old male

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Beshear, Friedlander and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), announced strong actions to protect the state’s most vulnerable populations by limiting visitation to senior care and long-term care facilities.

Gov. Beshear also signed an executive order to allow pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days to ensure those vulnerable communities or those who need to self-isolate will have their needed prescriptions. His action will also allow, if necessary, pharmacies to operate at locations other than those designated on their permits to make sure people have access to necessary medication.

Nancy Galvagni of the Kentucky Hospital Association, Tim Veno of Leading Age Kentucky, Betsy Johnson, president of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, and Dr. Brent Wright, president of the Kentucky Medical Association, joined Gov. Beshear, Dr. Stack and Mr. Friedlander at the Capitol on Tuesday morning to talk about their preparedness, their response and how organizations are working together at all levels to better protect Kentuckians.

Beginning weeks before the virus was found in the Commonwealth, state and local officials collaborated to prepare for COVID-19 and are now working together to respond.

Gov. Beshear has taken decisive action to prepare and respond to COVID-19. On Friday, immediately after confirmation of the first case, Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency to ensure the state has every resource available to respond. On Saturday, he issued an executive order to prohibit price gouging.

On Monday, the Governor issued an executive order to waive copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees. The Governor is also telling providers to expand their network to patients that may go outside their normal providers.

The State Health Operations Center is activated at level one – fully activated – and the State Emergency Operations Center is also activated.

People can click here to read a release and watch video of Gov. Beshear, Dr. Stack, Mr. Friedlander and local leaders providing information to Kentuckians earlier Tuesday.

More information

People can find regular updates and resources including more information about when to seek medical attention and course of action for those in counties with positive cases at kycovid19.ky.gov. They are also urged to visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information.

Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at 1.800.722.5725 or call their local health care provider.

Office of the Governor