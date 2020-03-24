Three arrests made in connection to 31-year-old KSP cold case murder investigation in Gallatin County















Kentucky State Police Post 5 detectives, along with the assistance of Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, United States Secret Service, Gallatin County Sheriffs Office, and Switzerland County (IN) Sheriffs Office arrested three individuals in connection with a murder investigation dating back to 1989.

Curtis Wade Sharon, Shawn F. Satchwell, and Ricky H. Asher were arrested on Friday, March 20. These arrests stem from the investigation into the murder of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins, who was found killed in his residence in Gallatin County on March 13, 1989.

The investigation has continued since it was first reported, eventually becoming a cold case. Through further investigation in more recent years and following up on new leads, Kentucky State Police detectives were able to develop persons of interest in the case.

Friday, March 20, the case was presented to the Gallatin County Grand Jury, and indictment warrants were issued for the arrests of Sharon, Satchwell, and Asher. In anticipation of the indictment warrants, Kentucky State Police and the above-mentioned agencies prepared to act quickly in an effort to place these individuals under arrest.

Upon receiving verification of the warrants, law enforcement were able to locate and arrest all three individuals without incident.

Satchwell has been charged with Murder and was lodged at the Boone County Detention Center.

Sharon has been charged with Complicity to Murder and Solicitation of Murder and was lodged at the Switzerland County Detention Center in Vevay, IN. Asher has been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Criminal Facilitation to Murder and was lodged at the Leslie County Detention Center.

The case remains ongoing at this time.

Kentucky State Police Post 5, Dry Ridge