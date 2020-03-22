Three additional cases of COVID-19 in Kenton County; efforts underway to trace contacts















Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Kenton County. The individuals are a 32-year-old male, a 96-year-old male, and a 21-year-old female.

The first case, a 66-year-old female, was identified on March 18.

Three patients are currently hospitalized, and the other is in home isolation. The four cases do not appear to be connected.

NKY Health has initiated an investigation to identify contacts and provide further instructions.

NKY Health anticipates more cases will be identified and that there are also people in the community who may be infected and will fully recover without testing or medical assistance. This is why it is critical Northern Kentuckians take preventative steps and follow social distancing recommendations.

“Now is the time that each and every person in Northern Kentucky must take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health. “These steps only protect you and others if you do them.”

These steps include the following:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, and keep your hands away from your face.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid being within six feet of others (social distancing). Weather permitting, spending time outside is recommended, but only if you are able to maintain distance from others.

• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

At this time, there are a very limited number of tests available, and health care providers and systems are carefully determining who needs to be tested. For individuals with no or mild symptoms, testing is not recommended.

If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Your health care provider will determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

NKY Health has been actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for months and continue to provide guidance and collaborate with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and others, as well as respond to a high volume of questions from the public.

NKY Health is also coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to health care providers and first responders. Additionally, staff track testing conducted throughout Northern Kentucky, and investigate actual and suspected cases to identify contacts with exposures, and provide instructions on actions to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

At this time, there are a limited number of tests available, and health care providers and systems need to be prudent in determining who should be tested. However, samples from Northern Kentucky are submitted daily to the state and commercial labs.

For more information, visit our COVID-19 page on www.nkyhealth.org or www.kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. The Governor’s press releases are available here: https://governor.ky.gov/news

