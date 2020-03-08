Thomas More women upset No. 2 Campbellsville, advance to Mid-South Conference title game















NKyTribune staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Thomas More women’s basketball team used a game-ending 16-4 run to upset top-seeded Campbellsville 69-58 in the Mid-South Conference Tournament semifinals on Sunday.

Thomas More’s Kaela Saner scored a game-high 20 points, connecting on six 3-pointers. Courtney Hurst added 12 points, while Summer Secrist chipped in 10 points as the Saints improved to 22-9.

Madison Faulkner finished with 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for Campbellsville, which dropped to 29-3. The Tigers are ranked No. 2 nationally in the NAIA poll.

Campbellsville opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first four points to take a 49-45 lead. Thomas More countered with a 6-0 spurt to regain a 51-49 advantage.

After Campbellsville tied the game, Thomas More connected on a bucket to take a 53-51 lead. Savannah Gregory put the Lady Tigers back in front at 54-53 with a 3-pointer with 3:57 to play.

The Saints responded by scoring 16 of the final 20 points to complete the upset. Saner buried a 3-pointer to begin the game-ending run. Hurst also drained a key 3-pointer during the 16-4 spurt.

Campbellsville defeated Thomas More in both regular-season meetings. The Saints are ranked No. 22 nationally in the NAIA poll. Thomas More won the NCAA Division III national championship last season before transitioning to the NAIA in 2019-20.

Zoie Barth added nine points, seven rebounds and six assists for Thomas More. Emily Schultz finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Thomas More will meet Shawnee State at 6:30 p.m. Monday for the Mid-South Conference Tournament championship.

(Information compiled from the Mid-South Conference, Thomas More and staff reports)