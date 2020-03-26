Thomas More women (22-10 record) finish in top 15 nationally in 10 NAIA statistical categories















NKyTribune staff

The Thomas More women’s basketball team finished the 2019-20 season ranked in the top 15 of 10 different NAIA statistical categories.

The Saints finished in the top 10 in two team categories as they were eighth in 3-point shooting percentage (.363) and ninth in field-goal percentage (.446). Thomas More was 12th in total offense (2,459 points), 13th in scoring per game (76.8) and 14th in 3-pointers made (256).

Four Saints were ranked in the top 15 in five individual rankings. Senior forward Emily Schultz was sixth in field-goal percentage (.583). Freshman guard Courtney Hurst was seventh in total 3-pointers made (91) and 13th in 3-pointers made per game (2.844).

Freshman guard Zoie Barth finished ninth in free-throw percentage (.858). Senior guard Kaela Saner ranked 11th in 3-point percentage (.410).

Thomas More posted a 22-10 overall record, including a 9-7 mark in the Mid-South Conference. The Saints finished fourth in the Mid-South during the regular season and were runners-up in the conference tournament.

The Saints earned a bid to the 32-team NAIA Division I Tournament on March 11, but the event was canceled on March 12 due to COVID-19. Thomas More was ranked No. 21 nationally in the NAIA poll.

A year ago, Thomas More captured the NCAA Division III national championship with a 33-0 record. It marked the third national title in five years for the Saints, who transitioned to the NAIA for the 2019-20 season.

(Information compiled from Thomas More and staff reports)