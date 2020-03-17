Thomas More standout forward Schultz named honorable mention NAIA All-American by WBCA















NKyTribune staff

Thomas More women’s basketball player Emily Schultz has been named an honorable mention NAIA All-American by the WBCA.

Schultz, a senior forward from Bishop Brossart High School, started all 32 games for the Saints, averaging 14.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. She led the Mid-South Conference in rebounding and field-goal percentage (58.3 percent).

Schultz also ranked in the top five in the conference in scoring (fifth) and blocks (third, 1.3 blocks per game).

Her 255 rebounds during the 2019-20 season marked the third-highest total in Thomas More program history. Schultz posted five double-doubles this season, including a stretch of four consecutive games in February in which she scored 20 or more points.

Schultz was a two-time Mid-South Conference Player of the Week winner, and she was named first team All Mid-South Conference and Academic All Mid-South Conference at the end of the season.

Schultz finished her career ninth in school history in points with 1,326 and seventh in rebounds with 738.

Thomas More finished with a 22-10 overall record and earned an at-large berth to the NAIA Tournament. A year ago, the Saints captured the NCAA Division III national championship before transitioning to the NAIA for the 2019-20 season.

(From Thomas More and staff reports)