Thomas More standout forward Schultz named honorable mention NAIA All-American by WBCA

Mar 17th, 2020 · 0 Comment

NKyTribune staff

Thomas More women’s basketball player Emily Schultz has been named an honorable mention NAIA All-American by the WBCA.

Schultz, a senior forward from Bishop Brossart High School, started all 32 games for the Saints, averaging 14.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. She led the Mid-South Conference in rebounding and field-goal percentage (58.3 percent).

Thomas More’s Emily Schultz has been named NAIA All-America honorable mention by the WBCA. (TMU photo)

Schultz also ranked in the top five in the conference in scoring (fifth) and blocks (third, 1.3 blocks per game).

Her 255 rebounds during the 2019-20 season marked the third-highest total in Thomas More program history. Schultz posted five double-doubles this season, including a stretch of four consecutive games in February in which she scored 20 or more points.

Schultz was a two-time Mid-South Conference Player of the Week winner, and she was named first team All Mid-South Conference and Academic All Mid-South Conference at the end of the season.

Schultz finished her career ninth in school history in points with 1,326 and seventh in rebounds with 738.

Thomas More finished with a 22-10 overall record and earned an at-large berth to the NAIA Tournament. A year ago, the Saints captured the NCAA Division III national championship before transitioning to the NAIA for the 2019-20 season.

(From Thomas More and staff reports)


