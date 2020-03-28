Thomas More standout Batte named NAIA honorable mention All-American; averaged 13.8 points















NKyTribune staff

Thomas More men’s basketball standout Ryan Batte has been named NAIA honorable mention All-American.

Batte, a sophomore center from Oak Hills High School in Cincinnati, ranked 31st nationally in field-goal percentage at 53.2 percent and 41st in free-throw percentage at 79.2 percent. He started all 32 games for the Saints and averaged 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Batte also dished out 68 assists, and he recorded nine blocks and 17 steals. He was named first team All-Mid-South Conference this season and was selected Mid-South Player of the Week on Jan. 20.

Thomas More finished the season ranked No. 18 nationally in the NAIA poll after posting a 26-7 record. The Saints finished as runners-up in the All-Mid-South Conference Tournament, while also earning a bid to the NAIA Division I Tournament.

A year ago, Thomas More competed at the NCAA Division III level. The Saints departed from the NCAA after the 2018-19 academic year and transitioned to the NAIA as members of the Mid-South Conference.

From Thomas More and staff reports