Thomas More releases 2020 football schedule; Saints open season Aug. 29 at home against Point (Ga.)

NKyTribune staff
Thomas More has released its 2020 football schedule, and the Saints will open the season with a home game Aug. 29 against Point (Ga.) at BB&T Field.
The Saints posted a 4-7 record last season, including a 2-5 mark in the Mid-South Conference Blue Grass Division in their first year of NAIA competition. Thomas More ranked in the top 15 nationally in two NAIA statistical categories — 14th in first downs per game (21.5) and 15th in total passing yards (2,785).
In its second game of the season, Thomas More will play host to Faulkner (Ala.) on Sept. 12 at BB&T Field. The Saints hit the road for the first time in 2020 when they travel to Florida on Sept. 26 to play Warner (Fla.).
Thomas More remains on the road on Oct. 3 when it opens Bluegrass Division play against national powerhouse Lindsey Wilson. The Blue Raiders posted a 12-1 record last season and advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA national playoffs.
Thomas More returns home on Oct. 10 to play Bethel (Tenn.) and then is on the road on Oct. 17 to play the Cumberlands. The Saints then travel to Pikeville on Oct. 24.
Campbellsville visits Crestview Hills to play the Saints on Oct. 31. On Nov. 7, Thomas More hits the road to meet Cumberland (Tenn.). The Saints close out the regular season on Nov. 14 when they host Georgetown (Ky.) at BB&T Field.
Game times will be posted on the team’s schedule page on thomasmoresaints.com when they become available.
(From Thomas More and staff reports)