The Life and Crimes of George Remus: Historian Bob Batchelor to discuss book on Thursday at free event















Author Bob Batchelor, a critically-acclaimed, bestselling cultural historian and biographer, tells the incredible story of Cincinnatian George Remus, his rise to infamy in the Prohibition Era and his ultimate downfall.

The Bourbon King: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition’s Evil Genius is a true-life story of love, murder, an extravagant lifestyle, and how Remus grew an illegal bourbon empire that stretched nationwide. He murdered his wife Imogene in cold blood in Eden Park and the resulting trial was a national media sensation.

Batchelor will discuss his book at a free event at the Newport Syndicayt on March 12, 7-9 p.m.

Batchelor currently teaches in the Media, Journalism & Film Department at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He will sign copies of his book after his talk. Refreshments will be provided along with a cash bar.



The Newport History Museum will have a limited number of Architectural pieces from the former 1936 Fourth Street School available for purchase at the book-signing event.



This event is made possible through a partnership among the Campbell County Historical & Genealogical Society, the Newport History Museum, the Campbell County Public Library, The Newport Syndicate and American Legacy Tours (the Gangster Tour).



The event is free but registration is required. Register at www.cc-pl.org or www.cchgsky.org.