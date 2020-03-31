Taste of Cincinnati to be held Independence Day Weekend, Virtual Taste of Cincinnati is this weekend















Taste of Cincinnati, presented by Kroger, will return to Fifth Street in Downtown Cincinnati, July 3-5.

Created in 1979, Taste of Cincinnati is the nation’s longest running culinary arts festival. Taste of Cincinnati features more than 50 restaurants and food trucks serving up delicious and delectable menu items, as well as a large variety of beers and continuous live entertainment throughout the event.

The nation’s longest running free culinary arts festival is traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend. The postponement is due to measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. Taste of Cincinnati is free and open to the public.

Additionally, Taste of Cincinnati is inviting our community to participate in Virtual Taste of Cincinnati, presented by Kroger, an in- and near-home culinary experience, April 3-5, exactly three months before the outdoor downtown event (July 3-5).

Hours for this weekend’s event are 11 a.m.-8 p.m., each day.

Virtual Taste of Cincinnati highlights:

* The time to help our local restaurants is NOW! Virtual festivalgoers are asked to order carryout, drive thru and delivery from favorite restaurants, food trucks and Findlay Market vendors, use technology to gather virtually, and share dishes on social media with the hashtag #VirtualTasteCincy. Taste of Cincinnati partners, menus and special offers will be regularly updated here.

* Virtual Taste of Cincinnati cooking demos and recipes will be hosted by chefs and cooking experts from Kroger, Findlay Market and Taste of Cincinnati restaurants and food trucks.

The demos will be available at virtual.tasteofcincinnati.com and facebook.com/TasteofCincinnati/

* Brewery Tap-ins will take place online. Your favorite beer-makers will share food & beer pairings, beer and brewery history, and new brew recipes

* Musicians from the Cincinnati region will perform LIVE from their homes on facebook.com/TasteofCincinnati/. Show your support for the artists through Venmo and PayPal accounts posted during the performances

* Register beginning April 1 (no foolin’) for the Virtual Eat & Run 5K at virtual.tasteofcincinnati.com. Runners and walkers will choose a route that fits his or her (and the Governor’s) needs,

April 3-May 3, and post photos of themselves participating in the Virtual Eat & Run 5K. Use the hashtag #VirtualEatandRunCincy.

Runners and walkers will receive swag items including 20 percent off registration for the July 5 Taste of Cincinnati Eat & Run 5K.

* Virtual Taste of Cincinnati “Carry Out, Carry On Cincinnati” t-shirts are now available, through a partnership with Cincy Shirts, at virtual.tasteofcincinnati.com.

Five dollars from the sale of each shirt will benefit the regional Cincinnati small business community.

Complete details for the Virtual Taste of Cincinnati are available and will be regularly updated at virtual.tasteofcincinnati.com, facebook.com/TasteofCincinnati/, Instagram: @tasteofcincinnati and Twitter: @tastecincinnati.

Restaurant and food truck applications continue to be accepted for Taste of Cincinnati. Apply here.

