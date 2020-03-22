TANK to reduce services, change procedures, in response to COVID-19 pandemic, effective Monday















NKyTribune staff

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky has announced a schedule of reduced services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes include back door-boarding, to encourage social distancing, and free rides, until further notice. In addition, many routes will be on a Sunday schedule and others will be suspended until further notice.

Limiting of non-essential travel is encouraged at this time.

A list of changes that will go into effect Monday is included below. Riders are encouraged to visit www.tankbus.org to stay abreast of additional changes and updates.

TANK COVID-19 Update — Reducing Schedule –

Effective Monday 3/23/2020

Local Routes – Sunday Schedule

Some Express Routes will operate – Check Below/Website for Details by route

Rear Boarding with Free Fares Begins

1. TRANSIT OPERATIONS:

TANK REDUCED SCHEDULE -Beginning Monday 3/23/2020

The following TANK Local Routes are operating a SUNDAY Schedule every day:

* 1 Dixie Highway

* 3 Ludlow

* 5 City Heights

* 7 Latonia

* 8 Eastern Avenue

* 12 Bellevue/Dayton

* 16 West Newport/NKU

* 25 Southgate/Alexandria

* 33 Thomas More Parkway/Crestview Hills

* Southbank Shuttle

*Routes #9 Taylor Mill/Independence and #11 Ft. Thomas do not operate Sunday service and will not run during this time.

Some TANK Express Routes will be operating:

* 2X Airporter – Weekday Schedule will operate 7 days a week

* 31X Rolling Hills Express – Regular Weekday Schedule Mon-Fri as published – NO CHANGE

* 39X Petersburg Road/South Hebron Express –Sunday Schedule will operate 7 days a week

* 40X Worldwide Blvd/North Hebron Express– MODIFIED SCHEDULE will operate 7 days a week

*The 1X, 17X, 18X, 22X, 25X, 28X, 30X, 32X, 35X, 42X do not have Sunday service and will not run until further notice.

We ask all passengers to limit non-essential travel on TANK buses to allow for safe travel for those performing essential services in the community.

2. BACK-DOOR BOARDING & FREE RIDES:

In effort to promote social distancing and provide an additional layer of protection for drivers, TANK will be eliminating front-door access on all buses. This change will begin Monday, March 23.

TANK is asking riders to enter and exit buses using the back doors only. Passengers are also asked to limit interaction with the driver while on board and maintain appropriate distance. Passengers with mobility and accessibility requirements will still be allowed to board at the front door.

To facilitate this change, TANK will offer free fares during this time. This will remain in effect until further notice. We will not be offering refunds on passes already purchased and activated — the free rides are being offered to avoid the need for payment and refunds to occur.

TANK will continue to provide the public with pertinent and up-to-date information on any service changes, closures, events, and COVID-19 operational updates through our website, app, and social media.

3. TANK FACILITIES/ CALL CENTER

The TANK Ft. Wright facility will be closed to the general public beginning Friday 3/20/20. No schedule information will be available at this location. Please visit www.tankbus.org for schedules or to “live chat” with an agent (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon-Fri).

The Call Center “331-TANK” line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

With these temporary service changes, the Transit app and real time feeds will not accurately reflect trip planning and real time information. We apologize for this inconvenience.

