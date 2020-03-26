State’s community health centers get $1.6m in federal funds to combat coronavirus outbreak















Kentucky will receive $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the Commonwealth, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.

The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (Phase I) that Congress passed earlier this month. These surge resources are in addition to the $7.4 million previously announced.

The HHS funding will be used by HRSA-funded CHCs in Kentucky for testing and to purchase additional medical supplies. It will also be used to help increase telehealth services across the Commonwealth.

“Community health centers are an essential resource for quality, primary care in many rural areas of Kentucky. Bolstered with additional federal support for telehealth, testing and protective equipment, these healthcare professionals will continue to serve Kentuckians in need as we respond to the national health crisis,” McConnell said. “I’ll continue working with President Trump and my colleagues to combat the health and economic effects of COVID-19 in Kentucky and around the country.”

David Bolt, CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association, said, “Community health centers are essential to the American safety net and by design, they are working tirelessly to serve patients in need.”