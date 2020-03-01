State Treasurer Allison Ball says $1.29m in unclaimed property was returned to Kyians the week of Feb. 24















Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announced the Unclaimed Property Division returned $1,291,549.18 to Kentuckians the week of February 24.

Since taking office in 2016, Treasurer Ball has returned $93 million in unclaimed property to Kentuckians.

This is the first million-dollar payment of the year.

“I am proud of my team for their diligence in returning this money back to the rightful owners, and at such a rapid rate. I feel strongly that the unclaimed funds belong to Kentuckians, and it is our job to ensure their return,” Treasurer Ball said. “We have the power to do a lot of good by returning these funds to hard-working families in Kentucky and it is my honor to do so.”

In her first term, Treasurer Ball returned $89 million in unclaimed property, more than any other State Treasurer in a single term. Treasurer Ball is committed to breaking her own record and returning more unclaimed property in her second term.

“This nearly $1.3 million encompasses 658 individual payments made to Kentucky families or businesses,” Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Unclaimed Property Lorran Hart Ferguson said. “I want to thank my incredible staff for their dedication to reunite Kentuckians with their property.”

Unclaimed property generally consists of payroll checks, unclaimed safety deposit boxes, old life insurance policies, stocks, or vendor checks that have remained unclaimed by their owners after several years. Kentuckians may search for unclaimed property for themselves, family members, or deceased loved ones through the existing database to discover if they have any unclaimed assets or funds.

