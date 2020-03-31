State confirms 42 new cases with NKY having eight more including one death; remain Healthy at Home















Staff report

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, eight additional cases of COVID-19 and one death have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for a total of 37 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, Gov. Beshear confirmed 42 new cases and two new deaths, raising the statewide total to 480 cases and 11 deaths.

Two of the new cases were linked to a nursing home in Campbell County. One resident and one staff members were being treated, the Governor said, and follow up.

These figures include Northern Kentucky’s first pediatric case, a resident of Boone County. There are 20 cases in Kenton County, 8 cases in Campbell County, 8 cases in Boone County and 1 case in Grant County.

There has been a second presumptive death from COVID-19. The individual is a Kenton County resident 88 years of age who had underlying health issues.

“It appears that the number of lab-confirmed cases is rapidly increasing,” says Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health. “If we are going to prevent the spread of COVID-19, every single one of us in Northern Kentucky must do better at social distancing and staying at home.”

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, all non-essential businesses have been ordered to close to in-person traffic. The businesses that remain open must maintain social distancing guidelines, including maintaining a distance of at least six feet between people and sending sick employees home.

Beshear issued an order to limit Kentuckians’ out-of-state travel and offered a 10-step plan to fight the spread of the disease.

“Stay Healthy at Home” is the first item on the new 10-step plan.

Beyond staying home and avoiding unnecessary travel, the 10 steps include tips on sanitation and social distancing as well as information for those seeking help with unemployment, mental health issues and health care benefits.

He said officials are continuing to expand the state’s health care resources. The Commonwealth currently has about 18,500 beds, 1300 ICU beds, and 1352 ventilators.

The Governor said the Governor’s Mansion and Capitol dome would be lit green.

He also said that the 1-year-old in Fayette County who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 is “back home and doing really well.”

To make a complaint about a business or situation that may be violating social distancing orders, please call 1-833-KYSAFER.

If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home here.

For the Governor’s emergency declaraion, click here.

For more information about the Northern Kentucky Health Department, visit www.nkyhealth.org.