St. Elizabeth Foundation supports hospital’s COVID-19 efforts; offers instructions on making masks, too















St. Elizabeth Foundation has provided the following update:

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is continuing to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) news, updates and precautionary measures here.

Horizon Funds NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund

St. Elizabeth has partnered with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky to launch the NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, providing flexible financial assistance to nonprofits in Northern Kentucky experiencing increased demand for resources in response to the COVID-19 virus in our community. To date, it has raised nearly $2M. To learn more or to make a donation, click here.

Within the Relief Fund, St. Elizabeth Foundation established the St. Elizabeth Associate Crisis Support Fund, which offers financial assistance to St. Elizabeth associates during times of unexpected personal need. The fund allows community donors the opportunity to directly support the needs of those on the front lines of this crisis. Set up as a cash fund, the donations will be immediately released to St. Elizabeth. This internal fund was established in 1990, and partnering with Horizon Funds allows it to be shared with a broader audience.

In a show of support for their colleagues, and to maximize the impact of individual gifts, the St. Elizabeth medical staff pledged to match up to $100,000 of donations to the Associate Crisis Support Fund.

For questions, please contact Nancy Grayson at ngrayson@horizonfunds.org or (859) 757-1552.



Support for Our Patients & Associates

For those of you wishing to support our patients and our dedicated associates serving on the front lines of this crisis, we are currently accepting the following donations:



Personal protective equipment

• N95 masks are being accepted and evaluated for use at our Edgewood location. KN95 masks cannot be accepted. N95 masks can be delivered to the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Loading Dock on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call (859) 301-2140 before delivering, so we can meet you.

• Homemade masks can be delivered to the St. Elizabeth Grief Center at 483 South Loop Road in Edgewood on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. See the instructions below if you want to start a mask-making project.

Monetary support

• If you would like to offer financial support, please consider a donation to the St. Elizabeth Associate Crisis Support Fund or the St. Elizabeth Patient Benevolence Fund.

If your friends or family members reach out to you asking how they can help, please direct all donation inquiries to stefoundation@stelizabeth.com or (859) 301-3920.



Rescheduled Events

With significant restrictions on gatherings in the coming weeks, St. Elizabeth Foundation has rescheduled the Grant Golf Classic and the Samaritan Society Soirée.

• The Grant Golf Classic will be held on June 19 at Eagle Creek Country Club.

• The Samaritan Society Soirée will be held on August 1 at Summit Hills Country Club.