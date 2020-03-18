SEC blows final whistle — officially cancels all of its remaining athletics events due to COVID-19















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

The Southeastern Conference officially canceled all of its remaining athletic events Tuesday.

The league announced all regular season conference and non-conference games, including spring football games and pro-day activities have been canceled because of “continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

Athletic activities, including team and individual practices, along with meetings and other team gatherings are suspended through April 15. The University of Kentucky and other league institutions will continue to “provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.”

On Tuesday, Kentucky canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester and will change to online and alternative formats to finish out the remainder of the school year. Kentucky President Eli Capilouto advised students to return home.

“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to stem the tide of this disease,” he said.

CLASSIC CONTESTS

Beginning Thursday, the UK Radio Network will “Kentucky Classics,” featuring rebroadcasts of six memorable games during in the NCAA Tournament.

The schedule is as follows:

March 19

• 2:30 p.m., Kentucky vs. Louisville, 2012 NCAA Tournament

March 21

• 7:30 p.m., Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 2011 NCAA Tournament

March 27

• 7:30 p.m., Kentucky vs. Duke (1978 NCAA Championship)

March 29

• 2:30 p.m., Kentucky vs. Syracuse (1996 NCAA Championship)

April 4

• 3 p.m., Kentucky vs. Utah (1998 NCAA Championship)

April 6

• 8 p.m., Kentucky vs. Kansas (2012 NCAA Championship)

Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.