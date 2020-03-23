SD1 puts emphasis on positivity and patience in response to COVID-19 pandemic















“Positive and patient.”

That was the message Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) Executive Director Adam Chaney had for his team this week as SD1 continues to implement temporary policy changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SD1 has already taken a number of steps to assist customers, including the suspension of late fees, penalties and water shutoffs for nonpayment. SD1 has also closed its customer service center lobby in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

“We know our customers have a lot on their minds right now, so we’ve made some changes to lessen the economic impact,” Chaney said. “We are all in this together, and SD1 is doing everything we can to help.”

Chaney stressed that with the SD1 lobby closed, customers still have a number of options for paying their bill, including:

* One-time payment online at SD1.org (click “Manage My Account”);

* Payment through SD1’s automated system by dialing (859) 578-7450, option 2;

* Payment may be dropped off at drop box locations throughout Northern Kentucky, including SD1’s main office drop box (1045 Eaton Drive, Ft. Wright); the Northern Kentucky Water District (2835 Crescent Springs Rd., Erlanger); and the Campbell County Public Library Cold Spring Branch (3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring);

* Payment at Wal-Mart, Kroger or any BB&T branch (bill stub required).

In addition, SD1 is reminding local residents that the plumbing in their homes is not equipped to handle anything other than water, human waste and toilet paper. Flushing baby wipes (even those labeled as flushable), paper towels and tissues can clog the private sewer lateral that connects homes and businesses to the public sanitary sewer system.

“There has been a lot of talk about toilet paper in recent days, and we want to make sure everyone understands that while there may be creative solutions to toilet paper shortages, the last thing anyone wants right now is a clogged lateral and sewer backup,” Chaney said.

For more information about how to protect and maintain your private sewer lateral, click here.

SD1 is responsible for the collection and treatment of Northern Kentucky’s wastewater and also serves as the regional storm water management agency. SD1 is the second largest public sewer utility in Kentucky, serving more than 290,000 residents throughout Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

SD1