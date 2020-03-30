Rob and Lauren Hudson: Letter of Common Ground about lower taxes and spending — and civility















Letters for families based on the book “It Can Be Done” @studentsleadusa

In prior letters, we wrote about how and why Americans created a large modern-day federal government. Today we ask the question of how smaller government advocates could be opposed to larger government and more spending to help more people.

There are two sides to this discussion, but before we go there, let’s set some ground rules for civility.

Assume both sides want the best system of government; one that will help the most people succeed. Try to understand both sides and don’t become angry or attack anyone. This is how thoughtful, decent people discuss and consider matters of importance. Decent people don’t blow each other up on Twitter.

Small government advocates know their side of the debate requires thinking through the consequences and morals of too much government. They believe they have the winning formula for how to structure a society where people work, create, and succeed. They think, for the reasons presented below, some of which we introduced in prior letters, people should come together around their formula for success.

Incentives for Good Behavior – Smaller government advocates believe the government must be careful not to take too much from its productive citizens. They reason if the government takes too much, fewer people will have a strong incentive to keep earning and working. Without incentives, fewer people will succeed in the long run.

Moral Issues of Taking from Others – Smaller government advocates argue it’s not moral for a majority to vote in favor of high levels of transfers of money, goods, and services for themselves and others. As British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, “Pennies don’t come from heaven, they have to be earned here on earth.” To the smaller government advocates, most help should come from private charities with volunteers.

Dividing People – While many Americans strongly support taking money via taxes taken from one person to help another individual person, the practice can divide people. The person paying the money may not want to do it, meaning it’s against their will. Bitterness can develop, pitting the payer against the payee, whereas voluntary charity brings people together.

Preserving Freedom – Smaller government advocates see high taxes as taking away the freedom to earn and the freedom to own property. They view continuous government payments to people who can work (but who don’t) as being something like socialism. Power over who works for what they receive and who gets to keep their earnings can be a form of government control over people and commerce. It takes away freedom and liberty.

Debt – Spending and government growth have led to a federal government debt of more than 22 trillion dollars. It is immoral for a nation of adults to spend money which will someday have to be re-paid by children who did not vote in favor of the spending.

More Businesses, Employers, and Employees – Capitalism supporters want more and more people to start businesses. Starting a business, however, is risky because you need money to start a business, and you could lose your money if the business fails. If the business owner does well, only to have to turn over most of her profits to the government, fewer people will start businesses.

Businesspeople often risk it all and sometimes have to pay more than 40% to the government for every additional dollar earned. Higher taxes can reduce the incentive to be in business or grow a business. Lower taxes can lead to more businesses, more jobs, and better jobs. President Ronald Reagan said, “Common sense told us that when you put a big tax on something, the people will produce less of it. So, we cut the people’s tax rates, and the people produced more than ever before.”

Small government advocates are not heartless capitalists. Big government advocates are not dumb socialists. In these difficult political times, where people who speak out face regular attacks via social media and otherwise, the rules for civility described above should be part of our new common ground.

With civility, Americans of all backgrounds will be more willing to enter the public arena. Strength in numbers, voices, and intellect, will help us make wise, difficult decisions.