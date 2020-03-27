Rep. Thomas Massie says he’ll vote ‘no’ on stimulus package and may object to House voice vote















Rep. Thomas Massie told WKRC radio that he plans to vote ‘no’ on the $2-trillion spending bill approved by the Senate and now to be voted on by the House.

He has also said he will object to the voice vote the House had planned — an action that could delay the vote for several days. One objection would mean representatives have to return to the House to vote in person.

Massie told WKRC radio he was concerned about spiking the national debt.

“This is $2trillion. It’s almost $6000 for every man woman and child . . . and represents $30,000 of additional national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”

Massie has been critical of the “stay-at-home” and business closure issues instituted by the Kentucky governor.

“The greater harm to society is the public’s unquestioning acceptance of the unchecked authority of governments to force private behavior and disrupt economies,” Massie said in a tweet.

