Redwood receives CARF International accreditation; recognition speaks to quality of services















Redwood – Northern Kentucky’s nonprofit, special needs facility – has been issued CARF accreditation based on its recent survey, according to CARF International.

“CARF is one of our country’s major accrediting bodies and being awarded a three-year accreditation is no small feat,” said Redwood CEO John Francis. “For Redwood, this accreditation attests to the quality of services provided by our dedicated and caring staff and to the strength of our Board’s leadership.”

The three-year accreditation applies to the following program(s)/service(s):

• Community Employment Services: Employment Supports

• Community Employment Services: Job Development

• Employee Development Services

• Organizational Employment Services

• Adult Day Services

CARF International provides a framework, then consults, and advises health and human service organizations to help improve their service quality.

“Redwood has practices in place to maintain ‘perpetual compliance’ with our various accrediting and regulatory bodies,” Francis said. “I’m very proud of the fact that we provide such high-quality services under a strong, committed Board. Redwood is, indeed, a wonderful resource in our community in its provision of about eighteen services to about 800 children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities.”

CARF International is a nonprofit organization that offers accreditation services and support for health and human services programs. Its goal is to ensure that persons served remain at the center of the service delivery process.

The Redwood accreditation will extend through October 31, 2022, according to Ronald Tran of CARF International.

“This achievement is an indication of Redwood’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons served,” Tran said. “Services, personnel and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards.”

CARF International was founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. It is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services.

The CARF International group of companies currently accredits more than 60,000 programs and services at over 28,000 locations. More than 14 million persons of all ages are served annually by 8,000-plus CARF-accredited service providers.

Redwood