Redwood puts out call for nominations of Community Service Leaders and Empowering Employers















Redwood and its endowment organization, the Redwood Foundation, are seeking nominations for the Empowering Employer Award and Redwood Foundation Community Service Award

The Redwood Empowering Employer Award recognizes an organization’s exemplary efforts to provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area.

Criteria for this award include hiring individuals with disabilities as well as opening doors for employment through the employer’s exemplary efforts.

The Redwood Foundation Community Service Award honors an individual(s) for overall outstanding leadership, service and commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area. Criteria for this award include contributing needed service to the community, involvement was active and time devoted was significant, achieved measurable results, demonstrated leadership, commitment and dedication.

Those selected will be recognized at Redwood’s Annual Celebration Dinner which is scheduled for June 9, at the Airport Hilton. Nomination forms can be found here, and are due by 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Redwood is an accredited facility through CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) and NAEYC (National Association for the Education of Young Children) and helps children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities.

Redwood serves more than 750 clients each year through its 22 comprehensive programs ranging from educational, therapeutic and vocational services. Its facility allows clients to learn, interact and receive vocational training, while building upon their social skills in order to achieve the quality of life they deserve.

The Redwood Foundation exists to support Redwood. With an endowment of approximately $3 million, the Foundation is able to provide annual distributions in support of Redwood’s mission to help children and adults with disabilities achieve independence and reach their highest potential.

