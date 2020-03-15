Redwood Express – Redwood’s annual fundraiser was a night of good fun for a great cause















The Redwood Express – An Evening of Celebration was held recently at Paul Brown Stadium.

Redwood Express annual fudraiser Posted by Mark Hansel on Saturday, March 14, 2020

The Redwood Express fundraiser took place recently at Paul Brown Stadium. The event, the primary fundraiser for Redwood, drew more than 600 guests and raised more than $125,000

The event honored Redwood Clients, LeAnn Kay, Ronnie, Scott and Weather Jokester for creating “What’s Good from the Wood”, a weekly Talk Show. The Talk Show Team has become Redwood’s greatest ambassadors in the Northern Kentucky Community.

JonJon and Toria from Q102 hosted the event. H. David Wallace returned as auctioneer and helped raise more than $125,000.

Soul Pocket rocked the night away to the enjoyment of 600 guests.

Brad Howard, Event Chairman, stated, “We are very grateful to our Title Sponsors Bilz Insurance Agency and Auto-Owners Insurance Company for their continued support of the Redwood Express.

This event is Redwood’s largest fundraising event which provides educational, therapeutic and vocational services to children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities.”

Redwood serves more than 750 individuals with disabilities annually with programs that allow all to flourish, prosper and achieve the quality of life they deserve.

Couldn’t make it to Redwood Express, but still want to support the organization’s efforts? Click here.