Public Arts Network of NKY launches regional calendar of art events, a new service















Northern Kentucky’s arts scene is exploding with energy, events and excitement. In an effort to make it easier for people to find arts-related events, the Public Arts Network of NKY has created a comprehensive calendar at www.NKYArtQuest.com.

Jill Morenz, Director of Community Initiatives and Communications at the Catalytic Fund, who runs the Public Arts Network, is excited to offer this service to the community.

“We hope that people will come to NKYArtQuest.com to plan their weekends and nights out,” she says.

The website has a feature section called NKY Arts This Weekend, which highlights three of the events and displays the calendar for the upcoming weekend.

Sarah Allan, Program Director at the Center for Great Neighborhoods, thinks this is very helpful. “Right now there are so many great art events happening throughout Northern Kentucky that I often end up missing something because I find out about it after the fact. NKYArtQuest.com gathers all these events in one place so there’s no reason to miss anything.”

NKYArtQuest.com showcases art classes and workshops and shows, as well as live music, theater, tours and festivals. If local organizations have an event they would like to get on the calendar, they can submit it from the NKYArtQuest.com page. Community members can also sign up for weekly emails to stay in the know.

The Executive Director of Renaissance Covington, Nick Wade, is a member of the Public Arts Network. He likes the collaboration that is part of NKYArtQuest.com. He says, “When we work together as a region, we strengthen our impact. The regional approach of NKYArtQuest.com is a great way to showcase Northern Kentucky and the powerhouse we are.”

Karen Etling, Executive Director of Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center and a member of the Public Arts Network, promotes all her events on NKYArtQuest.com. She is excited about the cross-promotion opportunities of the site, which will benefit what she calls “our vibrant and growing art community that enhances the lives of everyone it touches.”

To find upcoming events or submit new ones, please visit www.NKYArtQuest.com.