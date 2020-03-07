Prep Sports Notebook: Scherr named Gatorade Player of the Year for second consecutive season















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle senior point guard Maddie Scherr was named the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year in girls basketball for the second consecutive year.

The multi-talented floor leader has led Ryle to the 9th Region championship game for the third straight year. She’s averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the 21-11 Raiders, who were ranked among the state’s top 10 teams going into the playoffs.

Last year, Scherr was named most valuable player in the state tournament after leading her team to its first state title. Her varsity career totals going into Sunday’s regional final include 2,285 points, 1,088 rebounds, 670 assists and 533 steals.

The Gatorade award recognizes academic achievement and high character as well as basketball talent. Scherr has a 3.82 grade-point average and volunteers to provide food and clothing to the needy as a member of Young Life at her school.

A University of Oregon recruit, Scherr was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-America Games in April. She is now eligible for the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award in girls basketball.

Conner quarterback will continue career at Georgetown College

Conner senior quarterback Jared Hicks, one of the leading passers in Kentucky high school football last season, has accepted a scholarship offer from Georgetown College.

Hicks averaged 230 passing yards per game, which ranked No. 10 in the state. He completed 219 of 332 passes for 2,756 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 games. The only local quarterback who had more passing yards was Caleb Jacob of Covington Catholic with 2,817 in 15 games.

Hicks, who also rushed for 287 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season, is one of the top students in his senior class and was nominated for this year’s That’s My Boy Award by the Northern Kentucky football coaches.

He’ll be joining a Georgetown football team that averaged 279 passing yards per game last season when the Tigers posted a 5-5 record. Georgetown plays in the same NAIA conference as Thomas More University.

Draud is all-time leading scorer in Beechwood boys basketball

Beechwood junior guard Scotty Draud came into the 9th Region tournament as his team’s all-time leading scorer with 2,395 points over four varsity seasons.

This season, Draud has scored 741 points in 32 games for a 23.2 average that ranks 17th in the state. The only local player ahead of him going into Saturday’s regional tournament games was Sam Vinson of Highlands with a 24.5 average.

This is the third consecutive season that Draud has averaged 20 or more points per game for the Tigers. If he has a high-scoring senior season, he’ll surpass the 2,865 points scored by his father, Scott, who played at Highlands.

The younger Draud also has a shot at breaking the 9th Region career record of 3,045 points scored by 2014 Dixie Heights graduate Brandon Hatton.