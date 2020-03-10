Point Arc to have ribbon-cutting on new Zembrodt Education Center on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.















The Point Arc will celebrate the grand opening of the Zembrodt Education Center with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

A celebration in honor o Tony and Gerry Zembrodt will precede the ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. at Point Perk.

An RSVP is welcome by calling 859.491.9191, but it is not necessary.

The Zembrodt Education Center will provide the space needed to continue to offer employment services, pre-vocational skills and career exploration classes to individuals, helping them find meaningful work as adults. It will also allow the Social Communication program and Education Services to grow, providing more transition, life skills, advocacy, parent support and social opportunities.

The Center will allow The Point to hold educational, activities, social communication, advocacy, and employment services under one roof and more than double the number of people served.

The mission of The Point is to fill in the service gaps for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally, allowing them to reach their highest potential.

