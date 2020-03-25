Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky event rescheduled for June 23; purchase tickets here















The 2020 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky awards program has been rescheduled for June 23.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative postponed the event from its original date in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership.

“The selection process for our Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees gets increasingly difficult every year because the women in our region are doing such amazing things,” said Gina Bath, Vice President of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative.

2020 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees

Outstanding Women

Lisa Cooper – Northern Kentucky Area Development District

Wafa Nasser, M.D. – The Whole Child Pediatrics, PSC

Teri VonHandorf, Ed.D. – Gateway Community & Technical College

Kim M. Webb – Emergency Shelter of NKY

Emerging Leader

Laura S. Menge – Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women

Presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Kristi P. Nelson – Multi-Color Corporation

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement

Tammy Weidinger – Brighton Center, Inc.

Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients

Savannah Buck, Gateway Community & Technical College

Barbie Watkins, Northern Kentucky University

Holly Jenkins, Thomas More University

“We are honored to be able to recognize these incredible women,” said Julie Tapke, chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “Their hard work and selfless attitudes make the entire Northern Kentucky community better.”

Tickets to the event are $40 and available online.

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984, by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since 1985 nearly 200 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state.

Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@NKYChamber.com or (859) 578‑ 1859.

Current sponsors include:

Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Silver Sponsor: Humana, Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.

Education Partners: Toyota, Gateway Community & Technical College, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University

Media Partner: Northern Kentucky Tribune