Our normal lives are interrupted for the novel COVID-19; here are cancellations, postponements for now

Our normal lives as we know them have been put on hold for at least a few weeks, as most school schedules and public events have been canceled or postponed. Hospitals and nursing homes are limiting visitors. Concern over the novel Coronavirus-19, which spreads quickly through crowds and can be deadly to certain vulnerable populations, is driving the suspension of normal activities.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is recommending that Kentuckians avoid crowds and large gatherings.

Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs, stay away from crowds.



The NCAA March Madness tournaments, Major League Baseball’s season, the NHL, the state High School Sweet Sixteen have been canceled or postponed indefinitely. Other sporting events — such as NASCAR and horse racing at Turfway — will be held without spectators.

Everything is in flux and the health and welfare of Kentucky’s citizens takes precedence. Pay close attention to the state’s website for updated information.

Here are schedule changes for local organizations that will be updated:

Horizon Community Funds postponed two upcoming events — the NKY Philanthropy Symposium and Give Where You Live giving circle.

The Philanthropy Symposium was scheduled for March 17 and has been rescheduled for June 4, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center in Erlanger. Watch for details to come.

The giving circle will double the grand prize at its second quarterly meeting, June 18, 6-7 p.m. at the Globe in Covington.

The Life Learning Center’s St. Patrick’s Day Gala has been rescheduled for August 21. It will be the same, exciting event — roasting St. Elizabeth’s Garren Colvin and offering a fun time for all.

Thomas More University will extend spring break through March 22 and will be shifting to remote learning using Canvas for all classes beginning March 23.

The university will remain open and faculty and staff will report to work as usual.

Residence halls will be closed until further notice, and all university events are canceled through April 13. All in-season spring sports are suspended until March 31 by the Mid-South Athletic Conference and the NAIA.

Fall 2020 registration will take place as scheduled beginning March 23 and commence exercises are expected to take place on May 18.

Gateway Community & Technical College will move to online classes March 22-April 4 and is working on details related to how labs for technical programs will be available on a class by class basis.

Kenton County Schools will close starting Monday, March 16, through April 6. Student will work from home for some of that time.

NKY Chamber Government Forum for Monday March 16 with the Governor has been canceled and will be rescheduled, as has the ribbon-cutting for the Bonfiglioli company at which the Governor was expected.

City of Bellevue 150th Birthday Celebration and Vintage Baseball Game on Sunday March 15 has been postponed and will be scheduled at a later date. Watch for updates at the NKyTribune.

Kenton County Public Library and Boone County Public Library have canceled all programming, meeting room use and off-site events through April 3 and April 11, respectively. Modified hours of operation may occur.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber is postponing all events until Friday, April 3. The Chamber remains open for business.

The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Induction and Jazz Concert which was scheduled for March 16 at Mount St Joseph Auditorium has been postponed and a new date will be announced in the coming weeks.

The NKyTribune will provide updates on other cancellations as they become available.