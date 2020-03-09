Ohio man killed, two others injured in collision on I-75 in Boone County this morning















NKyTribune staff

An Ohio man was killed and two other people were injured in a collision on Interstate 75, near Mt. Zion Road, Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Joshua A. Jones, of Mason, Ohio.

According to a release from the Florence Police Department, Jones, 34, was operating a utility truck that was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The Department received a report of a collision involving a tractor trailer, a utility pickup truck, and a passenger vehicle on I-75 South at the 177.4mm at about 8:35 a.m.

Through investigation, it was discovered the utility pickup and passenger vehicle had stopped on the right shoulder of I-75 South after the minor traffic collision.

While these two vehicles were stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate, the report states a tractor trailer traveling on I-75 Southbound struck both vehicles, as well as Jones and another person who were standing outside their vehicles.

Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene of the accident.

One person has been flown by Air Care to UC Hospital and is listed in critical condition. A third person was transported by Florence EMS to UC Hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

The victim who was flown by Air Care to UC Hospital is still listed in critical condition and was in surgery at the time of this report. The third victim who was transported to UC Hospital by Florence EMS is still listed in serious but stable condition.

The names of the other accident victims have not been released.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information on this collision is urged to contact Florence Police Detective Rob Fulton at (859)647-5420