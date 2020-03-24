Number of COVID-19 cases jumps to 10 in NKY, Boone, Campbell counties report first positives















NKyTribune staff

Five additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky today, for a total of 10 cases.

One is in Boone County, one is in Campbell County, and eight are in Kenton County.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore and Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of the Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed Boone County’s first identified case of COVID-19.

“Boone County and the Northern Kentucky Health Department have been preparing for this event. It was not unexpected and we will continue to coordinate our efforts and assist in the multidisciplinary response to the novel coronavirus,” Judge/Executive Moore said. “Boone County residents should know that we will be doing everything in our power to keep our community safe and prepared. We urge all residents to continue to take appropriate steps to protect their own health in accordance with Health Department guidelines. The Northern Kentucky Health Department and our Emergency Management team have my full support and I have total confidence in their ability to guide our community through this uneasy time.”

Judge/Executive Moore declared a state of emergency on March 13, in order to activate the County Emergency Operations Plan encouraging cooperation between all levels of government to ensure the County has the necessary resources to respond.

Cases will continue to be identified in Northern Kentucky through testing, but more often people with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, coughing and difficulty breathing) are being evaluated by their health care provider through telehealth visits.

Even without testing, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19 and will give the same instructions for care:

Those with milder symptoms must stay home, avoid others, take fever-reducing medications, and practice infection control at home.

If symptoms become more serious, patients should seek emergency care.

By order of Gov. Andy Beshear, all non-essential retail businesses are to close by 8 p.m. Monday, March 23. This does not include businesses necessary to sustain life, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and hardware stores.

The Governor’s Executive Order can be found here.

Businesses that are allowed to operate under the Governor’s order must ensure that proper social distancing and hygiene take place.

This includes:

• Ensuring at least six feet of physical separation between employees and customers.

• Ensuring employees engage in regular hand washing with soap and water.

• Regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Ordering sick individuals to leave the premises.

Kentucky now has a hotline to report situations and businesses that appear to be violating the Governor’s social distancing orders. The number is 1-833-KYSAFER (5972337).

If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home here.

NKY Health has been actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for months.

It continues to provide guidance and collaborate with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and others, as well as respond to a high volume of questions from the public.

It is also coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to health care providers and first responders. Additionally, staff tracks testing conducted throughout Northern Kentucky and provides instructions to contacts who have had exposures to cases.

NKY Health continues to work with other response agencies and Northern Kentucky residents to take the actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For more information, visit our COVID-19 page on www.nkyhealth.org or www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. The Governor’s press releases are available here: https://governor.ky.gov/news

