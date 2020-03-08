Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and City of Erlanger host information session for Kentucky small businesses















The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) announced today that it will hold a free information session on the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit (KSBTC) at the Erlanger City Building, 505 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018, on March 11, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Marilyn LeBourveau, Project Manager with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, will share details about the KSBTC program for Northern Kentucky employers. Kentucky businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees who have hired and sustained at least one new job in the last 24 months and purchased at least $5,000 in qualifying equipment or technology may be eligible for a non-refundable tax credit between $3,500 and $25,000.

“Northern Kentucky Tri-ED is committed to working with our community partners to support their efforts reaching out to small businesses who are economic drivers in the region,” said Kimberly Rossetti, vice president of economic development at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. “We’re looking forward to hosting small businesses from throughout Northern Kentucky at the Erlanger City Building and having an expert on the KSBTC share additional details on the program so more small businesses can benefit from it.”

Abby Ober, entrepreneurship community manager for Blue North, Tri-ED’s entrepreneurship and innovation program, will share details about Blue North’s initiative to build an entrepreneurship ecosystem and support available in Northern Kentucky.

“The KSBTC tax credit is available to all small businesses, who qualify, throughout the state,” said David Hahn, economic development director, City of Erlanger. “The City of Erlanger is happy to host this free regional event in conjunction with Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development to help more companies take advantage of the KSBTC.”

According to fundera.com, there are more than 340,000 small businesses in Kentucky. Small businesses play a significant role in economic growth because they create so many jobs.

Small businesses can register for the free info session here, and more information on the KSBTC is available on the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development website.

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED serves as the primary economic development entity for Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, providing marketing, business retention/expansion and entrepreneurship services for the region.

Tri-ED’s mission is to generate, preserve and enhance high quality economic opportunities for Northern Kentucky and support development of the region’s business operating environment.

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED