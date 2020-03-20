NKY Health suspends in-person services to increase social distancing, focus resources on COVID-19















In an effort to increase social distancing, as well as focus additional resources on COVID-19 response, the Northern Kentucky Health Department is closing their District Office and four county health centers to in-person services.

This includes the Syringe Access Exchange Program services in Campbell, Grant and Kenton Counties.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19, the following buildings are closed to the public until further notice:

• NKY Health District Office, located at 8001 Veterans Memorial Drive Florence, Ky.

• Boone County Health Center, located at 7505 Burlington Pike Florence, Ky.

• Campbell County Health Center, located at 1098 Monmouth Street Newport, Ky.

• Grant County Health Center, located at 234 Barnes Road, Williamstown, Ky.

• Kenton County Health Center, located at 2002 Madison Avenue, Covington, Ky.

Services such as Women, Infants and Children (WIC), breastfeeding support and HIV Case Management will continue virtually and by phone.

If you have questions regarding other health department services, please call 859-341-4264 or click here.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department provides public health services to more than 400,000 residents of Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton Counties, with a goal of preventing disease, promoting wellness and protecting against health threats. For more information, visit www.nkyhealth.org.

NKY Health