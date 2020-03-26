NKY Health Department: Three new COVID-19 cases, identified with test; ‘stay healthy at home’















Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 15 total cases. There are 11 cases in Kenton County, 1 case in Campbell County and 3 cases in Boone County.

Cases continue to be identified in Northern Kentucky through testing, but more often those with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, coughing and difficulty breathing) are evaluated through telehealth visits. Without testing, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19, and give the same instructions for care: Those with milder symptoms must stay home, avoid others, take fever-reducing medications, and practice infection control at home. If symptoms become more serious, seek emergency care.

“Right now, staying healthy at home is one of the most important tools we have in the fight against COVID-19,” says Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health. “By staying at home, we are able to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, otherwise known as ‘flattening the curve.’ When we slow the spread of COVID- 19, we prevent our health care systems from becoming overwhelmed. This ensures that hospitals will have enough supplies, beds and staff to treat those who need to be treated.”

Everyone must take these steps to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, and keep your hands away from your face.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow. Throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid all non-essential travel. If you have to leave your home, avoid being within six feet of others (social distancing). Follow the Governor’s and NKY Health’s mandates and guidance.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There are a very limited number of tests available, and health care providers and systems are carefully determining who needs to be tested. If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider.

If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home here . For individuals with no or mild symptoms, testing is not recommended.

NKY Health has been actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for months and continues to provide guidance and collaborate with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and others, as well as respond to a high volume of questions from the public. NKY Health is also coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to health care providers and first responders. Additionally, staff track testing conducted throughout Northern Kentucky, and provide instructions to contacts who have had exposures to cases.

NKY Health continues to work with other response agencies and Northern Kentucky residents to take the actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For more information, visit our COVID-19 page or www.kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. The Governor’s press releases are available here.