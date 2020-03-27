NKY Health Department: Four more COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky; tips for kids going outside















Four (4) additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 19 total cases. There are 12 cases in Kenton County, 3 cases in Campbell County and 4 cases in Boone County.

“It is important to remember that while cases will continue to be identified in Northern Kentucky through testing, there are more individuals in our community with symptoms who have COVID-19, but have not been tested,” says Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health. “Because we are seeing COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, the safest place you can be right now is healthy at home.”

Although we need to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this does not mean we need to stay inside. With warmer and nicer weather on its way, we all want to get outside. Getting fresh air and exercise can help us stay healthy, but we also need to stay safe and practice social distancing.

Here are some tips for staying healthy at home while outside:

• Remember to practice social distancing, and keep six feet of distance from others.

• Children can play outside, but they should not be playing games with other children that cause them to be in close contact (i.e. sports activities and other games).

• Going for a walk, run, hike or a bike ride is fine but stay six feet away from others.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow. Throw the tissue away in a garbage can.

• Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds immediately after coming inside.

At this time, there are a very limited number of tests available, and health care providers and systems are carefully determining who needs to be tested. If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home here. For individuals with no or mild symptoms, testing is not recommended.

NKY Health has been actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for months. It continues to provide guidance and collaborate with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and others, as well as respond to a high volume of questions from the public. It is also coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to health care providers and first responders. Additionally, staff track testing conducted throughout Northern Kentucky, and provide instructions to contacts who have had exposures to cases.

NKY Health continues to work with other response agencies and Northern Kentucky residents to take the actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For more information, visit the COVID-19 page or www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.