NKY Health Department changes services to promote social distancing; does not provide COVID-19 testing















In an effort to promote social distancing and reduce the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) NKY Health Department is making changes to some of its services.

Changes include modifying services so that they can be conducted virtually or over the phone but also includes temporarily suspending some services.

Individuals with symptoms associated with COVID-19, including a fever above 100.4 degrees, cough or difficulty breathing, are to stay home. People should call first to discuss their needs. The Northern Kentucky Health Department does not provide COVID-19 testing.

The following health department services will be available at county health centers:

• Tuberculosis (TB) treatment

• Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) testing and treatment

• Women’s health/family planning (for existing patients)

• Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services (virtual/by phone only)

• Breastfeeding support services (virtual/by phone only)



Syringe Access Exchange Program services will continue at this time. HIV Case Management services will continue, but only virtually and by phone.



The following health department services have been suspended until further notice:



• School-based and adult dental services

• Health fairs and other community events

• In-person classes, including food safety certification and bloodborne pathogens, supermarket tours, support groups and community presentations



The Environmental Health and Safety division advises vendors to conduct business with the department virtually or by telephone at 859-341-4151. Inspections and enforcement efforts will be limited to those with the greatest threat to the public’s health.



“Making adjustments to our services at this time not only allows us to help the public practice good social distancing, as recommended by Governor Beshear’s office and the CDC, but it also allows us to devote more resources to the COVID-19 response in Northern Kentucky,” stated Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH, NKY Health’s District Director of Health.

General questions about available services should be directed to 859-341-4264, or your nearest health center. For more information about COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, please visit the website and follow @nkyhealth on Facebook and Twitter.