NKY Chamber Eggs ‘N Issues focus is International Trade; live stream topic is occupational health















On Tuesday, March 17, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host Eggs ‘N Issues: International Trade’s Impact on Northern Kentucky.

During the event, panelists will address how international trade affects the Northern Kentucky economy, provides jobs and stimulates regional economic growth.

Panelists include Elisha Herrmann, Senior Tax Manager, KPMG, Jan Hesse, Mubea, and Eric Schnieber, CPA, Clark Schaefer Hackett.

Eggs ‘N Issues will take place at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center (1379 Donaldson Rd., Erlanger). The event will begin with check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m., with the discussion and audience Q&A running from 7:55-9 a.m.

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online here.

Eggs ‘N Issues Title Sponsor is DBL Law, the Monthly Sponsors are Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED.

Live Stream Series topic is occupational health

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) new Workplace Safety Live Stream Series, presented by Humana, will continue Wednesday, March 18 with its third installment, “Occupational Health Issues.”

Led by Dr. James Keller, an Occupational Doctor of Internal Medicine for St. Elizabeth Business Health, the session will be live-streamed from 11-11:30 a.m. The “Occupational Health Issues” live stream will cover how to:

• Reduce Workers’ Compensation and healthcare costs along with reducing lost work time.

• Develop a healthier, more motivated and productive workforce.

• Enhance employee confidence, with employer providing the best care possible.

“While it is easy to see the impact of employee illness and injury, it can be challenging to implement strategies to reduce the frequency and cost of injury and illness,” said Dr. Keller. “In today’s demanding business environment, minimizing costs and maximizing efficiencies are more than just words, they are necessities.”

In addition to being able to watch the live stream series online, attendees can opt to attend the live stream filming.

Each month the NKY Chamber will host a free coffee and conversation with that month’s featured expert 30-minutes prior to broadcast so that attendees can ask direct questions and network with industry peers.

Individuals will also have the opportunity to submit questions anonymously prior to each streaming at www.nkychamber.com/events.

While the complete Workplace Safety Live Stream schedule is still under development, the next session will be on Wednesday, April 15.

Workplace Safety Live Stream Series, presented by Humana, and the pre-broadcast coffee and conversations meetups, are free to view/attend, though advanced registration is required. Each coffee and conversation will take place from 10:30-11:00 a.m. with the live stream beginning at 11 a.m.

To view the upcoming Workplace Safety Live Stream schedule, or to register for an upcoming broadcast, click here.



Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce