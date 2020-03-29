NKU women’s basketball standout Kailey Coffey aims to use talents to give back to hometown community















It’s hardly news to hear that Northern Kentucky women’s basketball player Kailey Coffey is a top performer in the classroom, as the three-year starter is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

But what comes after her time at Northern Kentucky?

Coffey is still deciding, but she knows that she wants to pursue a career as either a Doctor of Medicine or a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. “God has given me the abilities to perform pretty well in school,” she said, “so I just want to use those to help others either through providing healthcare to them or to their pets, which a lot of people consider to be like their kids.”

Regardless of which route she chooses, Coffey also has a goal of returning to her hometown of Russell Springs, Kentucky, in order to provide more affordable healthcare in a rural area. Coffey already has a mentor back home, as her father is a veterinarian who is always willing to help with catering services to an individual’s needs such as setting up payment plans.

She has also been able to learn a lot about the profession through shadowing, and has sat through surgeries as well as general visits to gain more insight on how to interact with and diagnose a patient.

Coffey also credits her father with strengthening her work ethic, which is a trademark of the junior both in the classroom and on the basketball court. “My dad was one of my first basketball coaches,” Coffey said. “He would always push me to work my hardest to be at my best. In school, it’s the same thing. When I feel overwhelmed or that I can’t do it, he’s there to tell me, ‘just keep doing your best; that’s all you can do.’”

She also adds that her mother and brothers have been a key part of developing her diligence, with each adding a different perspective on how to work hard.

Though she’s away from home, Coffey has an extensive support system at Northern Kentucky that helps her succeed. Academically, she admits that being a chemistry major is extremely demanding, especially with the added stress of competing and traveling as a collegiate athlete.

However, she was pleasantly surprised to find that every one of her professors at Northern Kentucky has been nothing but accommodating and understanding. When it comes to athletics, Coffey praises head coach Camryn Whitaker for making it a priority to create a family environment. She views her teammates as “phenomenal; they’re the best friends ever.”

Whether she’s back home with her parents, siblings, four dogs and six cats, or if she’s back in Highland Heights with her Norse family, Coffey knows that she has all the right tools to achieve her goals and ultimately make an impact in a community that she holds dear to her heart.

(From NKU Athletics Communications)