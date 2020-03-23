NKU standout guard Sharpe named to NABC All-District 12 second team; led Norse to 23-9 record















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky standout guard Tyler Sharpe has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 12 second team, the organization announced on Monday.

Sharpe, who joined NKU’s 1,000-point club earlier this year, averaged a career-high 15.1 points per game as the Norse captured their second straight Horizon League Tournament championship. The Bullitt East graduate helped NKU post a 23-9 record by draining a team-best 78 shots from 3-point range.

The second-team all-league performer was also named to the all-tournament team after averaging 18.0 points and 2.5 assists per game during NKU’s two contests in the event. Sharpe led NKU with 53 steals and added 72 assists this season.

The Mt. Washington native ranks 22nd all-time in scoring for the Norse with 1,196 points. Sharpe’s 214 3-pointers are also the ninth most in school history.

In Sharpe’s three seasons at NKU, the Norse were 71-28 (.717 winning percentage) overall and 41-13 (.759) in Horizon League play. Sharpe began his career at Louisville before transferring to NKU in 2017-18.

2019-20 NABC All-District 12

First Team

Loudon Love, Wright State

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State

Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State

Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Second Team

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts

Tyler Sharpe, Northern Kentucky

Tyson Ward. North Dakota State

Bill Wampler, Wright State

Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown State

Coach of the Year: Scott Nagy, Wright State

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)