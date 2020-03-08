Mitch McConnell announces Kentucky will receive at least $7 million to help fight new coronavirus















U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday that Kentucky will receive at least $7 million to help fight the new coronavirus, labeled COVID-19.

The funding, included in the supplemental appropriations bill, was signed into law by President Trump, will be provided to state officials who will determine how the resources will be distributed. Each state will receive no less than $4 million.

The total funding included in the bill is nearly $8.3 billion — $7.8 billion to provide targeted supplemental resources for a serious national fight against the new coronavirus and $500 million for a telehealth provision.

The majority of the supplemental federal resources will be directed to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including billions of dollars in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Fund.

“The measure we passed included funding for state and local preparedness grants, including a minimum of $7 million for my home state of Kentucky,” said McConnell. “The communities across our nation that will confront this virus need to know that Congress has their backs. I am proud this funding includes a minimum floor of $7 million in additional funding for my home state of Kentucky.

“COVID-19 is a new challenge that Americans will have to confront together. Fortunately, we are positioned to meet that challenge and are growing more ready every day. This bipartisan funding package was an important step and I am proud President Trump, his administration, and Congress came together across party lines to deliver it so quickly.”

The legislation also directs surge resources to the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health. It provides billions to replenish medical supply stockpiles, to ensure incentives remain for the development of future vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics that can be accessible to Americans, and an additional $100 million to support community health centers.

It also waives certain telehealth requirements in Medicare during the coronavirus public health emergency to help ensure seniors can receive the care they need at home to avoid placing themselves at greater risk of this virus.

Finally, the bill bolsters the Small Business Administration to help soften the blow on workers and job creators.

From Office of Mitch McConnell